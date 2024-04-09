Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
FT stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
