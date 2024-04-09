Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Plans — Dividend of $0.80

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

