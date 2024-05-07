Cloudflare’s (NET) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NET. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.13.

NET stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,044,347 shares of company stock valued at $101,703,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

