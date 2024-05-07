Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q2 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

