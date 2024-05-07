Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,347 shares of company stock worth $101,703,776. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 100.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

