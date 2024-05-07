Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

