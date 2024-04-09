Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.