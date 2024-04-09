Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.