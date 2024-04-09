Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.22 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 4.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

