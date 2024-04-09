Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 100,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

