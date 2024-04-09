Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

