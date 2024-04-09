Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nomura were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

