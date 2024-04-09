BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $297.53 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total transaction of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,994 shares of company stock worth $100,780,362 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

