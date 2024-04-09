Private Trust Co. NA Sells 11,835 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,801,000.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF alerts:

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EMTL opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.27.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.