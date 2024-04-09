Raymond James & Associates Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE ATR opened at $140.46 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

