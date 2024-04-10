Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFA stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $78.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.