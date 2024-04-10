Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $244,571.58 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $244,571.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rimini Street Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $112.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rimini Street
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.