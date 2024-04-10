Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 16,667 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $58,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

