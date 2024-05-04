Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,500,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,246,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 454,114 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 446,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 393,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of PLYA opened at $9.30 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

