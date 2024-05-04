Thomas E. Herman Buys 16,308 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 15.60 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.80.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.