Thomas E. Herman Buys 16,308 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 15.60 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.80.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 135.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

