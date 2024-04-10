Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.40

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.40 and last traded at $149.07, with a volume of 43019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

