Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,816 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,866 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 320.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

