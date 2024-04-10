U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

