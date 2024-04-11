2,762 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $244.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $331.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.