SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

