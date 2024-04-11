HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

EFT stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.