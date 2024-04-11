Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 142,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 126,908 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Afya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Afya had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 32.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

