Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Citigroup has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

