Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Decreased by Analyst

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile



CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.



