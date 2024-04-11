Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

KOF opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,059,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

