DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,322,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.