Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 34,961 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

