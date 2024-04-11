Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 100,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,522,892.30.

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92.

On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 171.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

