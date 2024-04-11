Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AKZOY opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

