Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

