Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $100,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

FICO opened at $1,179.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,266.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,126.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $675.37 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

