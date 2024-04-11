SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

SAP opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average is $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

