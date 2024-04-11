HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,648.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 363,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

