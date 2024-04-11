Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.53.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

