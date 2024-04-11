Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

4/4/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $132.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,499,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,605,000 after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.