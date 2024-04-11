Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Snap-on worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average is $277.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.26 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

