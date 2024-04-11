Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 4,670 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $159.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

