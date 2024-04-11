Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 123 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,908,087 shares of company stock valued at $960,908,028. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

