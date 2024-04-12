Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $166.29 and last traded at $167.38. Approximately 15,908,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 75,326,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

