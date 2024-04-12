Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $140.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.29.
A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.
Shares of A stock opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
