Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 85,335 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Leidos worth $48,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.