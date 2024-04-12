Allworth Financial LP Sells 71 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,191.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,265.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,127.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $682.33 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

