Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target at $71.83

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

