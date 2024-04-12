Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $4,991,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $21,975,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44.

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

