HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOF. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

